Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 48.5%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

ECNCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC upgraded ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.