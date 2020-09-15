Short Interest in ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Rises By 88.1%

ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ETCG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 123,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. ETHEREUM CLASSI/SHS has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

