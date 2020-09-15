Short Interest in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 44.0%

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 297.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,001. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

