Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Decreases By 32.1%

Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,628. Immune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS.

