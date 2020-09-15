Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 33.3%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.25.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

