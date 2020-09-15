Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 33.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBWP traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 3,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $76.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter.

