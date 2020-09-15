Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 46.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IEUS traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $52.03. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,240. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 113,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.