Short Interest in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Expands By 26.3%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,950. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

