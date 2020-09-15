Short Interest in NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Drops By 39.1%

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NGHCZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 6,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

