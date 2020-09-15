Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Declines By 44.3%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWXZF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

