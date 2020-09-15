Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Grows By 58.3%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,908. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,991.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

