Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Declines By 35.5%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,916,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 4,522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,215.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

