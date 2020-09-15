Short Interest in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Expands By 40.5%

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WEI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 27,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Weidai has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

