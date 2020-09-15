Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 8.3%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 674,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 406,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $396,242.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $910,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,288 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 263,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,885 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.