SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Shares of SRRTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

