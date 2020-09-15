SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SLCJY remained flat at $$4.65 on Tuesday. SLC AGRICOLA S/S has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

About SLC AGRICOLA S/S

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sunflower, sorghum, and sugarcane seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in the rental of own properties.

