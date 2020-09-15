SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Trading 34.6% Higher

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) traded up 34.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.56. 1,415,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,486,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26.

Get SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.