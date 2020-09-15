Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Sells A$8,093,250.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Colin Goldschmidt sold 250,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.37 ($23.12), for a total value of A$8,093,250.00 ($5,780,892.86).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

