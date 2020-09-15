Sphere Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $249.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,915.00 or 1.00450088 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00171498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000892 BTC.

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

