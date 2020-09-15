Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading 14.2% Higher

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares traded up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21. 171,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 362,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

