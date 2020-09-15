Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 1,010,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,059,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

