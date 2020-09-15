SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 10,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,353. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

