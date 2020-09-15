Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,809,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

