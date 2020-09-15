Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $107,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,037 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.97.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.42. 586,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128,927. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.51 and a 200-day moving average of $357.14. The stock has a market cap of $317.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

