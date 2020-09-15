Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 498,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,381. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

