Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,527 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. 117,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,054. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

