Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221,593 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. 523,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.