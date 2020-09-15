Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.88

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 11202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEOAY. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.