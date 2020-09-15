Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stake Trimmed by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $2,861,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

