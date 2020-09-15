Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 6.5%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,526,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 726,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

