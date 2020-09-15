SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.25

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVCBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Danske lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

