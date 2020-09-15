Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Trading Up 12.3%

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 483,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 177,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 82.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synacor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

