Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 11.3%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.30. 1,851,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,267,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $588.87 million, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.82.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
