Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 9,450 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.17. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

