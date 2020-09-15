Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 96,650 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $53,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 1,213,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.28. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

