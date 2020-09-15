Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 500,300 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,328 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 9,680,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,168,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.