Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 50,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

