Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,827 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $45,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,640. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

