Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.