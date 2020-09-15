Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. 1,764,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,368. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

