Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.33% of ON Semiconductor worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 4,589,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,204. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.36, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

