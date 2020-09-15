Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. 1,842,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

