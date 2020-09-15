Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $26.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,535.12. 1,149,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,642. The company has a market cap of $1,044.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

