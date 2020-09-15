Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,431 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.38% of United Rentals worth $40,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 432,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

