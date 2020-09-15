Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Incyte were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 143.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 27.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 55.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,598. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,368 shares of company stock worth $26,711,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

