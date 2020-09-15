Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 14,445,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

