Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.15 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,567,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.