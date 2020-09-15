Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.36 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 14,720,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

