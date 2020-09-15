Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $202.37. 2,325,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $202.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

