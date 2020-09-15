Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.23% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $297,903,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

IR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.